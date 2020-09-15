Kangana Ranaut leaves Mumbai, says she was 'terrorised with constant attacks and abuses' during her stay

Kangana Ranaut, whose comments triggered a spat with Maharashtra's ruling party Shiv Sena, had come to Mumbai from her home in Manali last week for a short visit.

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday left Mumbai for her home state Himachal Pradesh, saying she has been terrorised with "constant attacks and abuses" and declaring that her analogy comparing the city with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was "bang on."

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur welcomed her return and accused Maharashtra’s Shiv Sena-Congress government of having harassed her. Ranaut took a flight to Chandigarh and then travelled by road to reach Manali.

The actor, whose comments triggered a spat with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena, had come to Mumbai from her home in Manali last week for a short visit.

On the same day, her office here faced action for "illegal" alterations by Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), following which she moved the Bombay High Court which stayed the demolition.

"With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on(sic)," Ranaut wrote on Twitter.

Targeting the ruling party, the 33-year-old actor said the protectors had declared themselves to be "destroyers" and were working towards dismantling democracy.

"But they are wrong to think I'm weak. By threatening and abusing a woman, they are ruining their own image," she added.

On Sunday, Ranaut met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari at Raj Bhavan to apprise him of the "injustice" done to her.

The actor has been aggressively criticising the film industry and the way it functions since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June. She initially said it was not a suicide but a "planned murder" by an industry that does not acknowledge outsiders.

Ranaut escalated her attack to tackle the alleged drug nexus in the industry, as well as targeting the Maharashtra government for its handling of the case. She sparked anger after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Her spat with Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut led to her receiving Y-plus security — a detail of around 10 armed commandos who accompany the actress whenever she travels.

On her arrival in Mumbai last week, BMC exempted Ranaut from the 14-day home quarantine rule for those arriving from outside the state after she submitted an online application for the exemption as she was on "a short visit."

In Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the actor will continue to get the security provided by the state government.

Asked about Sanjay Raut's remarks, he said such a comment from a senior politician was not expected and the entire country had criticised it.

He claimed that the government in Maharashtra did everything it could to harass the actor.

Thakur said not just Ranaut, people in Himachal felt offended by this.