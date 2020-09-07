Kangana Ranaut granted Y-plus category security ahead of her return to Mumbai on 9 September

The Y-plus category central cover, granted to Kangana Ranaut, entails deployment of about 10 armed commandos with the protectee.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been given Y-plus category security by central security agencies, officials said on Monday.

The decision has been taken in view of a renewed threat to the actor after she spoke about drug use among a section in the film industry following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and after the Himachal Pradesh government reached out to the Union home ministry.

Describing Ranaut as a daughter of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur issued a video statement on Monday welcoming the decision to provide her with Cental Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security.

He said the Central and the state governments are providing security to the actor and would do whatever necessary for her security.

“I have got information that an 11-member commando team of the CRPF has been provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs for her security yesterday. I welcome this decision and also express my gratitude to union home minister... her security is important for us,” he said.

A Union Home ministry official explained that Y-plus category central cover entails the deployment of about 10 armed commandos with the protectee around the clock, he explained.

The chief minister added in his statement that Himachal Pradesh police would provide security at the actor’s Manali residence and he had directed the director general of police to assess the security threat.

“If it is necessary, Himachal Pradesh is ready to provide her security during her tours,” he said.

On Sunday, he said his government decided to provide the actor security after her father and sister sought protection for her.

BJP leader Ram Kadam recently asked the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government to provide police protection to Ranaut since "she wanted to expose the Bollywood drug nexus".

Hindustan Times writes that the row between Raut and Ranaut began after her "Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir" remark. She added her fear of the Mumbai Police who she called the "movie mafia."

Raut responded to her remarks in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, asking her to not return to Mumbai after her criticism of the police. "This issue concerns the pride of Maharashtra and there will be no compromise on this front. Ranaut needs to apologise for her PoK remarks or she will face the music from our women’s wing," he wrote.

The actor posted a video message on Twitter, announcing her return to Mumbai on 9 September. She claimed that by criticising the Mumbai Police she was practising her freedom of expression.

Ranaut also asked Raut to apologise for his remarks against her. Raut on Sunday said he would consider doing so only if she apologises for her "insulting" remarks against Mumbai and Maharashtra.

