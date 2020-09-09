BMC demolishes 'illegal alterations' at Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai bungalow

Earlier in the day, BMC posted a second notice outside Kangana Ranaut's bungalow, informing her of the action being taken by the civic body, he said.

The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday demolished "illegal alterations" at the Bandra bungalow of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, a civic official said.

The demolition work began shortly after 11 am, the official told Press Trust of India. Earlier in the day, the BMC posted a second notice outside her bungalow, informing her of the action being taken by the civic body, he said.

A BMC team reached the bungalow at Pali Hill in Bandra with bulldozer and excavators and demolished alterations made sans the civic body's approval. The BMC Tuesday filed a 'caveat' in a local court, saying it should be heard first if Ranaut challenges a stop-work notice issued to her.

Bombay High Court has now directed BMC to stop demolition work at Ranaut's bungalow.

Earlier, Ranaut approached Bombay High Court seeking a stay on the demolition process.

"We filed a petition this morning seeking an urgent hearing. We have sought a stay on the demolition process by way of interim relief," Ranaut's advocate Rizwan Siddiqui told Press Trust of India.

