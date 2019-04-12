Kangana Ranaut embarrassed by comparisons to Alia Bhatt: Her performance in Gully Boy was mediocre

Kangana Ranaut known for her controversial comments, expressed embarrassment on being compared to Alia Bhatt and even called her performance in Gully Boy 'mediocre.'

Recently, Bollywood Life had held an online poll, asking fans to vote for the Best Actress of 2019. Ranaut won with 37 percent votes for her performance in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, surpassing Tapsee Pannu (for Badla), Kriti Sanon (for Luka Chuppi) and Alia Bhatt. Bhatt bagged the second spot with 33 percent votes.

When asked to comment on the poll's results Ranaut said, "I am embarrassed...What is there to beat in Gully Boy performance ....same snappy muh phat girl... Bollywood’s idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media have taken filmy kids love too far. Stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised."

This is not the first time Ranaut has criticised Bhatt. In February, the actress had lashed out about lack of support from her contemporaries, including Bhatt. She had also slammed other actors like Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor for refusing to comment on political issues.

On the professional front, Ranaut recently concluded the shooting for Panga in New Delhi and will head to Kolkata for the next leg. Her other projects include Mental Hai Kya, Jayalalithaa's biopic Thalaivi and her second directorial, which is an epic action drama based on a real-life story.

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2019 14:44:01 IST

