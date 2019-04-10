After Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut's next directorial will be an epic action drama based on real-life story

After Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut has locked a script for her next directorial, an epic action drama based on a real-life story.

The film will be mounted on a large scale, but will be different from any other epic that has been made in recent times, the actor said in a statement.

"I'm on the verge of announcing my next directorial venture. It's an action film, an epic drama. It has taken a lot of my time. Currently, we are putting everything in order, but we have locked the script. We will be doing a photoshoot, soon after, which we plan to release the poster, too," said Kangana.

The actor feels great that female artistes are bringing a lot of business in the industry and believes it is the "right time" for her to start working on her second directorial project.

Kangana on 9 April wrapped up the shoot of Panga in New Delhi and will now head to Kolkata for the next leg. Apart from Panga, she also has Mental Hai Kya and Jayalalithaa biopic. She has also revealed that she will helm a film based on her life, written by Baahubali scriptwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad.

