Kangana Ranaut calls JNU violence campus gang wars, says 'Such things should not be made into a national issue'

Kangana Ranaut, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Panga, has expressed her views on the campus violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), comparing it to a “gang war."

She says it should not even be made into a "national or political issue." She also suggests the police should "take those responsible into custody and beat the hell out of them."

Speaking on the sidelines of the promotions of Panga, Kangana recounts her days in college when she witnessed gang wars. She is quoted as saying by News18, "It's understood that there are two sides, namely JNU and ABVP, two different unions, in the university. I must tell you that a gang war is quite common during college life."

Amid criticism over top Bollywood celebrities maintaining silence over the violence in JNU, Deepika Padukone joined the protesting students at the JNU's Sabarmati hostel on Tuesday.

Padukone's visit to the JNU campus received both criticism and appreciation on social media with some calling up for a "boycott" of Chhapaak and others lauding the actor's "bold" move.

Students and faculty members were assaulted on 5 January after a mob went on a rampage, attacking students with sticks and iron rods and vandalising property. There was an atmosphere of unrest in the campus for a few days preceding the incident over the sustained protest against the proposed fee hike for the varsity's hostel along with demonstrations against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 11, 2020 11:25:30 IST