Amid Bollywood's silence on CAA protests, Shabana Azmi's 1989 video criticising govt for Safdar Hashmi's death emerges

As protests demanding the withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens continue to soar throughout the country, Twitterati have called out many Bollywood biggies for maintaining a stoic silence on the current political scenario.

In the midst of all the silence, a video, dating back to 1989, has emerged on Twitter, in which veteran actress Shabana Azmi she calls out failures of the state machinery over the murder of communist playwright and director Safdar Hashmi.

Azmi, who was in attendance at the 12th International Film Festival of India held in New Delhi, took the stage to chide the then-Congress government following the murder of noted poet, playwright and theatre personality just days before the event.

"We register our protest against a system that, on the one hand, claims to promote creativity and, on the other, connives in the murder of cultural activists,” she declared, as the auditorium erupted with slogans.

In January 1989, exactly a week after #SafdarHashmi’s death, @AzmiShabana read out a note in protest of Comrade Hashmi’s killing from the stage of the International Film Festival of India in New Delhi. #Sahmat #Janam pic.twitter.com/mWjutDU1h6 — Md Salim (@salimdotcomrade) January 1, 2020

Get your copies now! pic.twitter.com/OJBl0EVuHk — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 2, 2020

