Panga trailer sees Kangana Ranaut as a retired Kabbadi player hoping to make a comeback in the game

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut-starrer upcoming sports film Panga has been released. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film also features Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill, and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

Tiwari, who has helmed films like Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi, is known for her slice-of-life stories that uphold the beloved values of middle-class Indians. Akin to a similar theme, Panga paints a poignant drama of a retired Kabbadi player, essayed by Ranaut, who is hoping to make a comeback in the game.

Panga trailer reveals Ranaut as a railway ticket seller who used to be a national-level kabbadi champion and also served as a captain during her term. Ranaut’s Jaya Nigam is a happy wife and mother, but she yearns to get back to the game. During an emotional conversation with her husband, she quips "When a person's destiny changes, people's attitude towards them also changes." A little push from her supportive family and loved ones, Jaya scrambles to start again and find herself in the Indian team again. However among her obstacles lies her age (she is 32), and self-doubt.

Watch the trailer here

Ahead of trailer launch, actress promoted Panga in Mumbai by issuing tickets to the passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station

Ahead of #PangaTrailer Launch , #KanganaRanaut gives a teaser to her character #JayaNigam and distributes Tickets at the iconic Chatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Mumbai (VT)#Panga Trailer Out today!! pic.twitter.com/6yXV9AKbs1 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 23, 2019

"It's a long and big film. It is going to take its own sweet time to complete. It's also a big challenge for me as it's different. I am also learning new things every day to the extent of learning a little bit of Kabaddi, and breaking my leg. But it's also enjoyable," Ashwiny had told Mid-Day.

Panga is scheduled to release on 24 January

Updated Date: Dec 23, 2019 21:25:28 IST