Boycott Call for Chhapaak on Twitter takes hilarious turn as netizens 'book and cancel same tickets' multiple times

Deepika Padukone's visit to New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehra University (JNU) has polarised social media.

While one section of the Twitterati has lauded the actress for expressing solidarity with the students of the varsity, the other section has dubbed it a "publicity stunt" in order to promote her upcoming movie, Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the true story of a woman who survived an acid attack and re-built her life.

Despite the praise the actress garnered from members of the film fraternity, many called for a boycott of Chhapaak, sparking the #BoycottChhapaak trend on Twitter. In fact, #BoycottChhapaak was the top trending topic on Twitter in India on Wednesday, with more than 350,000 tweets on the subject.

Many users posted screenshots of cancelling the ticket for Chhapaak, adding they will instead watch Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior instead.

Interestingly though, all the users who claimed to have cancelled the bookings posted the screenshot of the same ticket with the same seat numbers in the same theatre. The screenshot has been shared by over 3,000 users, states AltNews.

A user called Mohammed Zubair has compiled many of tweets that have shared the screenshots, claiming to have cancelled Chhapaak tickets.

Check out some of the tweets here

The call for the boycott also started other hashtags on Twitter, such as #ISupportDeepika and #IStandWithDeepika, which personalities like Anurag Kashyap, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha, Hansal Mehta, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhaskar, and her Chhapaak co-star Vikrant Massey tweeting in support of the actress. Padukone stood silently behind students chanting anti-government slogans at JNU on Tuesday evening, surprising many in a country where top film stars typically avoid politics. Her act of solidarity came after masked men wielding sticks and rods stormed the JNU campus on Sunday, injuring some 30 people. (With inputs from Reuters)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 09, 2020 10:08:40 IST