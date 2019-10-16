You are here:

Kalki Koechlin, Tusshar Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor to feature in Kareena Kapoor's What Women Want season 2 podcast

After Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Lisa Ray, the second season of Kareena Kapoor Khan's podcast What Women Want will feature Kalki Koechlin, Tusshar Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. The three celebrities shared pictures of their appearance on the show.

Tusshar and Kareena have starred together in films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai (2001) and Jeena Sirf Merre Liye (2002). Meanwhile, Rhea co-produced Kareena's last film Veere Di Wedding (2018).

Here are the posts

View this post on Instagram

Today with one of my favourite humans.

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Oct 15, 2019 at 4:39am PDT

Each episode of the What Women Want will touch upon a topic pertaining to the issues faced by women today. While the first season saw a host of celebrities like Amrita and Malaika Arora, and Karan Johar, the new season may get more personal and better for Kareena. The actress' mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore and husband Saif Ali Khan will also be guests on Season 2.

Kareena will soon be seen in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. She will make a special appearance in Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium. The actress will share screen space with her 3 Idiots co-actor Aamir Khan again in Laal Singh Chadda, the Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump. She is also set to feature in Karan Johar's magnum opus, Takht.

Updated Date: Oct 16, 2019 14:02:14 IST