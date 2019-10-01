Kareena Kapoor's What Women Want Season 2 to feature Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Sania Mirza

Kareena Kapoor Khan is bringing back the second season of her radio show, Ishq FM’s What Women Want. Each episode of the show touches upon a topic pertaining to the issues faced by women today. While the first season saw a host of celebrities like Amrita and Malaika Arora, and Karan Johar, the new season may get more personal and better for Kareena.

Kareena's mother-in-law and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is expected to be the first guest on the show. The official Twitter handle of the radio channel also shared a picture of the duo from the show. It was also revealed that Kareena will have husband Saif Ali Khan as one of the guests of season 2.

Check out the announcements here

The actress was also joined by tennis star Sania Mirza as another guest on the show. Sania chose a blue lace dress for the show.

Meanwhile, Kareena recently wrapped up her dance reality show Dance India Dance. The season finale was attended by Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar, who came to promote their film, The Sky Is Pink.

Kareena will soon be seen in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She also has a special role in Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium.

Kareena will soon begin shooting for the Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chadhha, alongside Aamir Khan. She is also set to feature in Karan Johar's magnum opus, Takht.

Updated Date: Oct 01, 2019 18:12:33 IST