Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor's Angrezi Medium, Rajkummar Rao's Roohi Afza release dates announced

Maddock Films founder Dinesh Vijan has announced the release dates of his much-awaited Angrezi Medium and Roohi Afza.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted the details. While Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer is slated for 20 March next year, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Roohi Afza is scheduled to hit theatres on 17 April, 2020.

Both films have managed to create considerable buzz. While Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the hit film Hindi Medium, Roohi Afza takes inspiration from Stree, and will serve audiences with yet another horror comedy.

Check out the announcement

For Roohi Afza, Hardik Mehta will direct from a script by Gautam Mehra and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who will also serve as co-producer.

It was previously reported that set in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, Roohi Afza will narrate the story of a few town dwellers and their encounters with a witch or chudail. Like Stree, the upcoming feature is also based on a folk tale, according to which every time a wedding happens in the town, the women come together to keep the groom awake through the night, so that the chudail is unable to put him to sleep with a lullaby. It is believed that if the groom sleeps off, then the newly-married couple would have to bear the wrath of the chudail all their life.

While in Angrezi Medium, Khan's character is called Mr Champakji. Radhika Madan plays Irrfan's daughter in the film, and Kareena plays the role of a London cop.

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2019 12:47:43 IST