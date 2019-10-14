You are here:

Kareena Kapoor on working with Aamir Khan in Lal Singh Chadda, and soon completing 20 years in Bollywood

FP Staff

Oct 14, 2019 10:10:43 IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a rampage. After this year's Good News (with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani), she will be seen in Karan Johar's historical drama Takht and Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium. She'll collaborate with Aamir Khan in Lal Singh Chadda, the official adaption of Forrest Gump.

Kareena Kapoor on working with Aamir Khan in Lal Singh Chadda, and soon completing 20 years in Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor at Elle Beauty Awards 2019 | Instagram

Recently at Elle Beauty Awards 2019, Kareena initially refused to share details about the film by saying, "I can't talk about that because it's very special, and when the time comes, we'll talk about it." The actors are reuniting for the first time after the highly successful 3 Idiots (2009). "All I can say is that it's absolutely an honour to be in the same frame with Aamir (Khan). I've always been a huge fan of Aamir. He's a cinematic genius. It's always a 'dream come true' (moment for me) to work with him," she added.

Next year, Kareena will complete two decades in the film industry. Kareena looked back at it and said. "I think it's been an amazing twenty years. It's been a fabulous journey, working with some amazing people and I think I was born to act. Because I think that's where my passion is. Hopefully, I will act till the end of my life."

Apart from all the success, Kareena celebrates her failures as well. "I can't pick one film as my high point because all of my films have made me, whether they were successful or not. They all are the body of work and a part of me. So I would say that as much as my success helped me, my failures have also made me who I am," the actress concluded.

With inputs from Simran Singh

Updated Date: Oct 14, 2019 10:10:43 IST

tags: 3 Idiots , Aamir Khan , Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , Kareena Kapoor , Lal Singh Chadda , QnA

also see

Saif Ali Khan opens up on 'male stalker genre' in Bollywood, claims Shah Rukh Khan made a 'career out of it'

Saif Ali Khan opens up on 'male stalker genre' in Bollywood, claims Shah Rukh Khan made a 'career out of it'

Varun Dhawan on Coolie No. 1, Street Dancer and how his father's punctuality helps him as an actor

Varun Dhawan on Coolie No. 1, Street Dancer and how his father's punctuality helps him as an actor

Kalki Koechlin says she'll not rush into marriage with partner Guy Hershberg because of 'societal pressure'

Kalki Koechlin says she'll not rush into marriage with partner Guy Hershberg because of 'societal pressure'