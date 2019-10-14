Kareena Kapoor on working with Aamir Khan in Lal Singh Chadda, and soon completing 20 years in Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a rampage. After this year's Good News (with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani), she will be seen in Karan Johar's historical drama Takht and Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium. She'll collaborate with Aamir Khan in Lal Singh Chadda, the official adaption of Forrest Gump.

Recently at Elle Beauty Awards 2019, Kareena initially refused to share details about the film by saying, "I can't talk about that because it's very special, and when the time comes, we'll talk about it." The actors are reuniting for the first time after the highly successful 3 Idiots (2009). "All I can say is that it's absolutely an honour to be in the same frame with Aamir (Khan). I've always been a huge fan of Aamir. He's a cinematic genius. It's always a 'dream come true' (moment for me) to work with him," she added.

Next year, Kareena will complete two decades in the film industry. Kareena looked back at it and said. "I think it's been an amazing twenty years. It's been a fabulous journey, working with some amazing people and I think I was born to act. Because I think that's where my passion is. Hopefully, I will act till the end of my life."

Apart from all the success, Kareena celebrates her failures as well. "I can't pick one film as my high point because all of my films have made me, whether they were successful or not. They all are the body of work and a part of me. So I would say that as much as my success helped me, my failures have also made me who I am," the actress concluded.

With inputs from Simran Singh

Updated Date: Oct 14, 2019 10:10:43 IST