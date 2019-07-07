Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's film surpasses Rs 225 cr mark on Day 16

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh has struck gold at the box office, ever since its release on 21 June. After crossing the Rs 200 crore mark on 3 June, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has now surpassed the Rs 225 crore landmark.

According to trade analysts, Kabir Singh is trending better than many other blockbusters, including Shahid's last movie Padmaavat, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, Sanju and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Whereas Uri: The Surgical Strike earned Rs 225 crores in 38 days, Kabir Singh crossed the milestone in only 16 days.

Check out the tweet with Kabir Singh's latest box office figures

#KabirSingh continues its dream run... Is back in form on [third] Sat... Crosses ₹ 225 cr... Is trending better than #Padmaavat, #Sultan, #Sanju, #BajrangiBhaijaan and #TigerZindaHai in Week 3... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr. Total: ₹ 226.11 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 7, 2019

#KabirSingh benchmarks... Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3 ₹ 100 cr: Day 5 ₹ 125 cr: Day 7 ₹ 150 cr: Day 9 ₹ 175 cr: Day 10 ₹ 200 cr: Day 13 ₹ 225 cr: Day 16 India biz. Days taken to reach ₹ 225 cr... 2019 releases... ⭐️ #KabirSingh: Day 16 ⭐️ #Uri: Day 38 India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 7, 2019

Kabir Singh reached the Rs 200 crore milestone on day 13, quicker than Salman Khan's Bharat (day 14) and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike. On the first day of its release, the romantic drama raked in Rs 20.21 crore, making it the biggest opener in Kapoor's career so far.

Despite the film being leaked online by Tamilrockers just hours after it hit the theatres, its earnings have not been affected drastically.

Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Kabir Singh follows a young, successful surgeon played by Kapoor, who turns to a life of drugs and alcohol after his college sweetheart marries another man. The film also stars Kamini Kaushal, Suresh Oberoi, Arjan Bajwa and Adil Hussain.

Despite the tremendous performance at the box office, the film has been criticised for its blunt endorsement of misogyny and patriarchy. Kabir Singh has also received flak for normalising violence against women.

Defending his film against such criticism, Vanga said in a recent interview, "If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, if you can’t kiss, I don’t see emotion there.” He added that critics are "parasites who are the real threat to the film industry."

