You are here:

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's film surpasses Rs 225 cr mark on Day 16

FP Staff

Jul 07, 2019 12:12:05 IST

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh has struck gold at the box office, ever since its release on 21 June. After crossing the Rs 200 crore mark on 3 June, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has now surpassed the Rs 225 crore landmark.

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advanis film surpasses Rs 225 cr mark on Day 16

A still from Kabir Singh. YouTube screengrab

According to trade analysts, Kabir Singh is trending better than many other blockbusters, including Shahid's last movie Padmaavat, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, Sanju and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. 

Whereas Uri: The Surgical Strike earned Rs 225 crores in 38 days, Kabir Singh crossed the milestone in only 16 days.

Check out the tweet with Kabir Singh's latest box office figures

Kabir Singh reached the Rs 200 crore milestone on day 13, quicker than Salman Khan's Bharat (day 14) and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike. On the first day of its release, the romantic drama raked in Rs 20.21 crore, making it the biggest opener in Kapoor's career so far.

Despite the film being leaked online by Tamilrockers just hours after it hit the theatres, its earnings have not been affected drastically.

Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Kabir Singh follows a young, successful surgeon played by Kapoor, who turns to a life of drugs and alcohol after his college sweetheart marries another man. The film also stars Kamini Kaushal, Suresh Oberoi, Arjan Bajwa and Adil Hussain.

Despite the tremendous performance at the box office, the film has been criticised for its blunt endorsement of misogyny and patriarchy. Kabir Singh has also received flak for normalising violence against women.

Defending his film against such criticism, Vanga said in a recent interview, "If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, if you can’t kiss, I don’t see emotion there.” He added that critics are "parasites  who are the real threat to the film industry."

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 12:12:05 IST

tags: Arjan Bajwa , Bharat , Bollywood , box office , BoxOffice , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Kabir Singh , kabir singh box office collection , Kamini Kaushal , Kiara Advani , Salman Khan , Sandeep Reddy Vanga , Shahid Kapoor , Suresh Oberoi , TamilRockers , Uri: The Surgical Strike

also see

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor's film outpaces Salman Khan's Bharat, earns Rs 200 cr in 13 days

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor's film outpaces Salman Khan's Bharat, earns Rs 200 cr in 13 days

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's film earns Rs 146.63 cr in first week

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's film earns Rs 146.63 cr in first week

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's film surpasses Rs 150 cr mark on Day 9

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's film surpasses Rs 150 cr mark on Day 9