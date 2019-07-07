Kabir Singh: Sandeep Reddy Vanga defends film against 'pseudo' criticism: It's not love if you can't demonstrate it physically

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy as well as its Hindi remake Kabir Singh, has defended the film's portrayal of 'intense romance' in a recent interview. He has also slammed critics, saying that their intention has been to thwart the film's commercial success.

In an interview with Film Companion, Vanga said that while his Telugu movie also faced backlash, it was not as acute as it was in Bollywood. When asked about the film's reception in the Hindi film industry, he remarked that the criticism is nothing but "pseudo."

"I feel it's pseudo because when you're deeply in love and deeply connected with a woman (and vice versa) there's a lot of honesty in it. And if you don't have that physical demonstration (of love), if you don't have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don't see anything there," he told Anupama Chopra in the interview.

He went on to pan the critics who have spoken about the unabashed celebration of toxic masculinity in the Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani-starrer. Describing them as the "parasites who are the real threat to the film industry," he opined that the critics must not have "experienced love in the right way."

He also repeatedly referred to critic Rajeev Masand as a "fat guy who reviewed my film", and said that while Masand gave him two stars, audience gave him Rs 200 crore.

(Read: Shahid Kapoor thanks viewers for 'understanding', and not 'judging', Kabir Singh after film crosses Rs 200 cr)

He then proceeded to provide an example of how Rajeev Masand gave 3.5 stars to a "stupid film" like Sanju, stating that there, the protagonist "sleeping with 300-odd women" is lauded by whistles and cheers. Sanju has been produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who also happens to Anupama Chopra's husband.

Speaking about a particular scene in the movie where Shahid Kapoor's Kabir physically assaults Kiara Advani's Preeti, Vanga said, "She slapped him without a reason, at least Kabir had a reason to slap her. If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, if you can’t kiss, I don’t see emotion there.”

Despite the polarised response to Kabir Singh for its endorsement of misogyny and patriarchy, the film has continued to strike gold at the box office.

The movie, which hit screens on 21 June, has surpassed the coveted Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office. Moreover, it has also outstripped Salman Khan's Bharat (day 14) and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, by crossing the Rs 200 crore landmark in 13 days.

Watch the interview here.

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 10:24:18 IST