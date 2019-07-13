Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's film crosses Rs 250 cr mark on Day 22

Defying all controversies, Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh remains strong at the box office entering its fourth week at the box office. Also starring Kiara Advani, the drama surpassed the Rs 250 crore milestone on day 22. The total box office collection of Kabir Singh stands at Rs 252.14 crore. However, trade analysts believe the film may face competition from Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 which was released on 12 July.

The film has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of the highest grossing film of the year so far, Uri: The Surgical Strike, to emerge as the 10th highest grossing Hindi film ever.

Check out the box-office figures here:

#KabirSingh stays strong, despite #Super30 making a dent in biz [multiplexes specifically]... [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr. Total: ₹ 252.14 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 13, 2019

Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Kabir Singh follows a young, successful surgeon played by Kapoor, who turns to a life of drugs and alcohol after his college sweetheart marries another man. The film also stars Kamini Kaushal, Suresh Oberoi, Arjan Bajwa and Adil Hussain.

On the first day of its release, the romantic drama raked in Rs 20.21 crore, making it the biggest opener in Kapoor's career so far. Kabir Singh was also leaked online by Tamilrockers just hours after it hit the theatres. However, that did not affect film's earnings.

Despite its tremendous performance at the box office, the film has been criticised for its blunt endorsement of misogyny and patriarchy. Kabir Singh has also received flak for normalising violence against women.

Defending his film against such criticism, Vanga said in a recent interview, "If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, I don’t see any emotion there. (sic)” He also took aim at his critics calling them "parasites who are the real threat to the film industry".

Updated Date: Jul 13, 2019 14:36:55 IST