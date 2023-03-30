K-pop star Jungkook has been announced as a global brand ambassador for U.S. fashion label Calvin Klein. After releasing a teaser video on Monday (March 27), the PVH Corp-owned label shared news of the collaboration on social media, with a video and images of the BTS singer modelling a pair of Calvin Klein signature denim jeans and jacket on Tuesday (March 28).

After BTS’ J-Hope, Jimin and Suga reigned the Paris Fashion Week as Dior and Valentino ambassadors, it seems that the K-pop boy band’s takeover of the fashion world isn’t pausing any time soon. This is after BTS’ vocalist Jungkook had left the ARMY speculating about his rumoured merger with American fashion label Calvin Klein. The buzz about Jungkook becoming the ambassador of Calvin Klein has set the internet ablaze.

The rumours of the possible collaboration between the two naturally sparked when the Executive Vice President and Global Head of Creative of Calvin Klein, Cedric Murac started following the Golden Maknae of the band on Instagram. While the internet is flooded with the ARMY expressing their excitement about the possible collaboration, an old video of Jungkook is resurfacing on the internet that might have a direct or indirect connection with the current ongoing. The video shows Jungkook showing his abs while flashing the Calvin Klein underpants at a concert.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jungkook released two songs last year called Left And Right with Charlie Puth and Bad Decisions with Park Jimin, Kim Seokjin, Kim Taehyung, Benny Blanco, and Snoop Dogg.

