As ARMY speculates Jungkook’s collaboration with Calvin Klein, old video of Golden Maknae flashing abs resurfaces

After BTS’ J-Hope, Jimin and Suga reigned the Paris Fashion Week as Dior and Valentino ambassadors, it seems that the K-pop boy band’s takeover of the fashion world isn’t pausing any time soon. This is after BTS’ vocalist Jungkook has left the ARMY speculating about his rumoured merger with American fashion label Calvin Klein. The buzz about Jungkook becoming the ambassador of Calvin Klein has set the internet ablaze. The rumours of the possible collaboration between the two naturally sparked today, 30 January when the Executive Vice President and Global Head of Creative of Calvin Klein, Cedric Murac started following the Golden Maknae of the band on Instagram. While the internet is flooded with the ARMY expressing their excitement about the possible collaboration, an old video of Jungkook is resurfacing on the internet that might have a direct or indirect connection with the current ongoing. The video shows Jungkook showing his abs while flashing the Calvin Klein underpants at a concert.

While the details about the collaboration between the two have been kept under wraps, the speculation has created a huge buzz. Therefore, a video of April 2022 is once again making rounds on the internet. The video was recorded at one of the BTS concerts in LA. The world knows it well that Jungkook leaves no stone unturned when it comes to teasing the ARMY. Hence, during the concert, when an iconic old poster of Jungkook exhibiting his abs with the text on it “we wanna focus on” got his attention, the singer in no time lifted his baggy t-shirt to show off his abs. Not once but thrice he can be seen flashing his abs. Expectedly, the audience went crazy and started hooting and cheering. Witnessing him doing this, while other members can be seen laughing along with Jungkook, V can be seen giving him looks for his banter.

The video was shared by a fan on Twitter, with the caption, “Since we all are collectively talking about Jungkook X Calvin Klein. Remembered when he lifted his shirt to show his abs & Taehyung was throwing looks very seriously ah”

Needless to say, a legion of ARMY took to social media to acknowledge the same. Reacting to a possible collaboration between Jungkook and Calvin Klein, one user commented, “Imagine if we got a Jungkook X Calvin Klein project OMG I can’t breathe.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jungkook released two songs last year called Left And Right with Charlie Puth and Bad Decisions with Park Jimin, Kim Seokjin, Kim Taehyung, Benny Blanco, and Snoop Dogg.

