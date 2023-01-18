BTS’ Jungkook has achieved another career milestone. The Dreamers singer has surpassed over 800 million streams on Spotify across all credits. Jungkook is the fastest Korean artist to claim this feat, according to ‘Chart Data’, which puts out real-time global music charts, news and more. The 25-year-old singer has given three songs under his name till now- Stay Alive, Left and Right (with Charlie Puth) and Dreamers. Dreamers was part of the Qatar FIFA World Cup official soundtrack. The inspirational track was ranked at the top spot in iTunes Top Songs in 102 countries within hours of its release on the platform.

Jungkook’s Spotify account opened on 11 February last year, meaning that the Korean singer has reached 800 million streams in just 338 days.

#JungKook has now surpassed 800 million streams on Spotify across all credits. He’s the fastest Korean act to reach this milestone. — chart data (@chartdata) January 15, 2023

The news sent fans of the “golden maknae” as Jungkook is fondly called, into a frenzy. “Jungkook did that with only 3 songs so proud of him,” wrote one user.

Jungkook did that with only 3 song so proud of him — mimi⁷PJM1 (@95jiminluv) January 15, 2023

Another commented, “Jungkook, the King of Spotify, surpassing 800M streams, as only he can do. He’s been ruling Spotify since he joined and the sky’s the limit for him”.

Jungkook, the King of Spotify, surpassing 800M streams, as only he can do. He’s been ruling Spotify since he joined and the sky is the limit for him — DreamersJk (@btsmydestinee) January 15, 2023

Some were amazed that the singer was able to achieve this milestone without any solo album.

Congratulations to my guy and without any solo album he could achieve that, there is no doubt that he’s such a great artist — ʙᴏᴏ⁹⁷ | jungkookie love u (@ilvskooi) January 15, 2023

Jungkook had performed Dreamers at the Qatar FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, where he was joined by Fahad Al Kubaisi. The performance had garnered much appreciation from his fans.

This is not all for BTS Army. BTS’ upcoming concert movie titled BTS: Yet to Come, will hit theatres on 1 February. The movie will follow the last group performance of the K-pop band in Busan. The band had last performed at the 2030 Busan World Expo bid.

Tickets at https://t.co/mZGwAyXvvq#YetToComeInCinemas #옛투컴인시네마 #BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/zTyIfwHCxg — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) January 16, 2023

The BTS concert movie will premiere in India on 1 February as well. The 103-minute long movie will be screened in several including 4D, 4DX and 2D.

BTS are currently focusing on solo careers after their eldest member, Jin, joined mandatory military service in South Korea in December. Others are also expected to join the military service in time. The K-pop group is estimated to return as a complete group around 2025.

