BTS' Jungkook becomes fastest Korean artist to achieve 800 million streams on Spotify

Jungkook’s Spotify account opened on 11 February last year, meaning that the Korean singer has reached 800 million streams in just 338 days

FP Trending January 18, 2023 15:18:10 IST
BTS’ Jungkook has achieved another career milestone. The Dreamers singer has surpassed over 800 million streams on Spotify across all credits. Jungkook is the fastest Korean artist to claim this feat, according to ‘Chart Data’, which puts out real-time global music charts, news and more. The 25-year-old singer has given three songs under his name till now- Stay Alive, Left and Right (with Charlie Puth) and Dreamers. Dreamers was part of the Qatar FIFA World Cup official soundtrack. The inspirational track was ranked at the top spot in iTunes Top Songs in 102 countries within hours of its release on the platform.

Jungkook’s Spotify account opened on 11 February last year, meaning that the Korean singer has reached 800 million streams in just 338 days.

The news sent fans of the “golden maknae” as Jungkook is fondly called, into a frenzy. “Jungkook did that with only 3 songs so proud of him,” wrote one user.

Another commented, “Jungkook, the King of Spotify, surpassing 800M streams, as only he can do. He’s been ruling Spotify since he joined and the sky’s the limit for him”.

Some were amazed that the singer was able to achieve this milestone without any solo album.

Jungkook had performed Dreamers at the Qatar FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, where he was joined by Fahad Al Kubaisi. The performance had garnered much appreciation from his fans.

This is not all for BTS Army. BTS’ upcoming concert movie titled BTS: Yet to Come, will hit theatres on 1 February. The movie will follow the last group performance of the K-pop band in Busan. The band had last performed at the 2030 Busan World Expo bid.

The BTS concert movie will premiere in India on 1 February as well. The 103-minute long movie will be screened in several including 4D, 4DX and 2D.

BTS are currently focusing on solo careers after their eldest member, Jin, joined mandatory military service in South Korea in December. Others are also expected to join the military service in time. The K-pop group is estimated to return as a complete group around 2025.

Updated Date: January 18, 2023 15:18:10 IST

