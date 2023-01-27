From being eventful to unforgettable, this year’s celebrated Paris Fashion Week truly took our breaths away by bringing one of the most eccentric and edgy styles in front of the world. And therefore it won’t be wrong to say that this year made into one of the most memorable seasons of Paris Fashion Week. While we were still trying to take in the unrecognizable red crystal-covered Doja Cat lighting up the internet, and Kylie Jenner walking with a faux lion head atop her black gown, it seems that there is someone else who took the cake. Wondering what we are trying to say? Well, a Dutch avant-garde luxury fashion house, Viktor and Rolf made every eye pop with their upside-down couture. Topping the list of unmissable and unfathomable moments from this year’s Paris Fashion Week, Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren left the audiences puzzled after the models walked in their topsy-turvy gowns, at the Intercontinental Le Grand hotel in Paris.

Exhibiting the collection of the most meme-worthy looks, the designers from the Netherlands not only amazed the audiences but also sent the internet into a frenzy, after their head-scratching designs went viral. While several users can’t help but take to their social media account to express their views on Viktor and Rolf’s presentation on the ramp, the official Instagram account of American fashion magazine Vogue dropped a video featuring models displaying upside down, sideways and diagonal ensembles. The video shows that the night began with a model turning heads in breathtaking tulle dresses in pastel hues. However, as the show progressed, models, instead of wearing dresses, were seen attached to them. This is after the dresses appeared in the most bizarre position on the models. One of them was seen walking the ramp in a ballgown that was placed upside down, with the model’s face hidden behind its hem and the bustier positioned on the waist, in front of her tummy.

As per the latest report in the New York Post, a total of 18 bemusing ensembles were displayed at the show, which were part of the brand’s spring haute couture collection. Displaying the dramatic gowns, the models were even seen stuck to a gown in front of them, instead of slipping into it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)



While sharing the video, Vogue wrote in the caption, “Upside down, inside out, in all directions—that was the name of the game for Viktor and Rolf’s spring 2023 couture debut today in Paris. Tap the link in our bio to see every look from the show-stopping collection.”

https://twitter.com/manumanito/status/1618283498128953346?s=20&t=5AA51mWVM-P07b-mYZypAg

https://twitter.com/realjohnnyluxo/status/1618315154151833602?s=20&t=OqeEpATL51DPMHGttDI0jw

https://twitter.com/itgirlenergy/status/1618276260760932352?s=20&t=BkwVclbv-kN90EZTZAib5Q

https://twitter.com/lacurvadelamod/status/1618415432318451713?s=20&t=hxvQ1m0WCIEfOx_vAG9Zrg

https://twitter.com/jacquemusx/status/1618279041014075393?s=20&t=kV6oDsx_Brj6gphg6xqrDg

Needless to say, the eccentric looks weren’t taken very well by users, who were quick to give their opinions. Some of them also felt that the fashion industry is getting “pathetic by the day.” Many claimed that the looks are not wearable. One user commented, “I have a serious question. Is this a fashion show, or is this an art show? I know the two are unequivocally inseparable, but at what point does fashion cease being fashion and step fully into being art? I feel like this is only fashion in the sense that someone is wearing it, but it is not wearable. Does that make sense?” Another wrote, “Yet another fashion design House so desperate to be relevant (Balenciaga, Schiaparelli, et al) they create tasteless nonsense. The fashion industry is becoming more pathetic by the day.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.