Justin Timberlake postpones Los Angeles concert due to bruised vocal cords

Justin Timberlake cited vocal cord issues as the reason to postpone his 'Man of the Woods' concert stop slated for the Staples Center in Los Angeles on 27 November.

Timberlake has been plagued by the issue since last month. It has led him to shuffle up a number of dates, including performances on October 24 at Madison Square Garden in New York, his October 28 Buffalo, New York appearance and two Tacoma (Washington) Dome concerts originally slated for 12-13 November, reported Billboard.

As a result of bruised vocal cords, the Justin Timberlake Man of The Woods concert currently scheduled for tomorrow night - November 27th at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles is postponed. pic.twitter.com/Jx5HYx2PSY — STAPLES Center (@STAPLESCenter) November 27, 2018

He has rescheduled all of the dates other than Los Angeles.

Timberlake's next date is 29 November at Phoenix's Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Following the release of his fifth album 'Man of the Woods' in February, Timberlake embarked on a North American tour in support of the LP in March. The second leg of the tour began in September, with dates currently extending into January 2019.

'Man of the Woods' debuted at the No 1 spot in the Billboard 200 album chart. Timberlake has also produced two Top 10 singles, 'Filthy' and 'Say Something' which were the singer's 18th and 19th songs to rank among the Top 10 Billboard’s Hot 100.

(With inputs from Indo-Asia News Service)

Updated Date: Nov 27, 2018 14:05 PM