Jr NTR reunites with Aravinda Sametha director Trivikram for NTR 30; Telugu film likely to release in 2021

NTR Jr is all set to reunite with filmmaker Trivikram for his next film. Tentatively titled NTR 30, the film is co-produced by his brother Nandamuri Kalyanram under the NTR Arts banner.

According to a tweet from the production house Haarika and Hassine Creations, Jr NTR will once again team up with Trivikram after their successful collaboration on 2018 film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. The announcement also says the makers are aiming for a release in the next summer.

The BIG announcement you all have been waiting for is here!! Young Tiger @tarak9999 & #Trivikram garu are coming together again for #NTR30 & it will be produced by @haarikahassine along with @NTRArtsOfficial! @NANDAMURIKALYAN Stay tuned for more exciting updates! pic.twitter.com/12JBbsYg29 — Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) February 19, 2020

According to Cinema Express, Rashmika Mandanna (Dear Comarade) is in talks to play the female lead. Reports also claim the makers are considering Ayinanu Poyiraavale Hasthinaku as the title of the film.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is busy filming SS Rajamouli's next directorial RRR. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, the film will narrate the stories of revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In a 2019 interview with Firstpost, Rajamouli said the idea of this film is inspired by Che Guevara's memoir The Motorcycle Diaries.

This project also marks the Telugu film debut of Alia Bhatt, and will see Ajay Devgn in a cameo. Prakash Raj, Ray Stevenson, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Olivia Harris are among the other cast members.

The film was launched in November 2018, with the cast of the film attending the event along with Chiranjeevi and Raghavendra Rao. Reportedly made on a massive budget of Rs 300 crore, the film will open in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and other Indian languages. RRR is slated to release on 8 January, 2021.

