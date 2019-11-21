RRR: Thor actor Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Olivia Harris join cast of SS Rajamouli's upcoming film

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's next film RRR has announced three more actors as part of its cast. Ray Stevenson will play the primary antagonist Scott, while Olivia Harris has replaced Daisy Edgar Jones as the female lead named Jennifer. Alison Doody will be seen as a negative character Lady Scott, whose first schedule shooting RRR has already concluded.

Stevenson has played Frank Castle aka The Punisher in Punisher: War Zone (2008) and Volstagg in the Thor film series. Doody is known for her portrayal of Elsa Schneider in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), while Morris is a British theatre actor.

Here are the casting announcements

#RayStevenson, it’s a pleasure to have you play the lead antagonist #SCOTT in #RRRMovie. Can't wait to begin shooting with you. #RRR. pic.twitter.com/T0nZnHlMxy — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 20, 2019

Welcome to Indian cinema, #AlisonDoody! Had a wonderful time shooting for your first schedule... We are glad to have you play lead antagonist #LADYSCOTT in #RRRMovie! #RRR pic.twitter.com/ELNUUS0g32 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 20, 2019

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR will narrate the stories of well-known revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Rajamouli has also written the film, which also has Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani and Alia Bhatt (in her Telugu cinema debut).

"I’m not going to reveal what we all know about Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. There were no details about a few years of their lives in authentic books and history. My film is a fictitious take on what if these two freedom fighters met, interacted and fought for a common cause," Rajamouli had previously told Firstpost.

RRR, which reportedly has a massive budget of Rs 300 crores, will open in theatres in 10 Indian languages worldwide on 30 July, 2020. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and other Indian languages. RRR was launched in November 2018, with the cast of the film attending the event along with Chiranjeevi and Raghavendra Rao.

