Ajay Devgn to make cameo appearance in SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan

Ajay Devgn will have a guest appearance in Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's upcoming project RRR. Press Trust of India quoted a source as saying, "He is doing a cameo appearance, it is an interesting character. He will shoot for it after Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior."

Devgn had earlier lent his voice for the Hindi version of his 2012 Telugu film Eega, titled Makkhi.

Rajamouli has penned RRR and will be directing it as well. It features N T Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan in the lead roles.

A Times Now report adds that Devgn had also been offered to play the antagonist in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 which the actor later refused. The source also added that Ajay had not given the thought of acting in the south film industry. One of the main reasons that the 49-year-old actor said yes was just because Rajamouli's RRR required him to be there only for a cameo appearance.

According to Tollywood.net, RRR, bankrolled by DVV Entertainment, has a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film was launched in November 2018, with the cast of the film attending the event along with Chiranjeevi and Raghavendra Rao.

Muhurtham Clap by Megastar Chiranjeevi garu !! #RRRMassiveLaunch pic.twitter.com/ibcmkcR86R — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) November 11, 2018

Updated Date: Feb 13, 2019 16:49:17 IST