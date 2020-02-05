RRR, SS Rajamouli's next, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, to now release on 8 January, 2021

SS Rajamouli's next directorial RRR will hit cinemas on 8 January, 2021, the makers announced via social media on Wednesday. The film was initially slated to hit cinemas this year on 26 July.

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, RRR will narrate the stories of revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. This project also marks the Telugu film debut of Alia Bhatt, and will see Ajay Devgn in a cameo.

Here is the announcement

#RRR will hit the screens on January 8th, 2021! We know the wait is long but we promise to keep giving you updates in the meanwhile. #RRROnJan8thpic.twitter.com/yObn0Axl9J — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) February 5, 2020

The makers explained, in a Twitter thread, they have been working hard to achieve a "cinematic experience like never before." Hence, the delay.

Here is the thread

We understand this is a disappointment, but there's going to be a lot to look forward to because this only gives us more time to bring the best to you. — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) February 5, 2020

The film was launched in November 2018, with the cast of the film attending the event along with Chiranjeevi and Raghavendra Rao. Reportedly made at a massive budget of Rs 300 crore, the film will open in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and other Indian languages.

In a 2019 interview with Firstpost, Rajamouli said the idea of this film is inspired by Che Guevara's memoir The Motorcycle Diaries. He also spoke about selecting the lead actors for his film, "This film demands two Telugu-speaking actors. Moreover, I feel that if we stay true to the storyline, and create necessary emotional impact, audiences from other languages wouldn’t mind seeing unfamiliar faces as the protagonists."

According to an India Today report, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Devgn are currently shooting their parts in a forest in Vikarabad, Telangana. Bhatt is yet to kickstart her portions.

Prakash Raj, Ray Stevenson, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Olivia Harris are among the other cast members.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2020 18:27:42 IST