SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, goes into production

After the Baahubali series, SS Rajamouli's next directorial venture is RRR was launched on Sunday. The launch event was attended by the film's team, as well as Chiranjeevi and Raghavendra Rao. According to Tollywood.net, the film, bankrolled by DVV Entertainment, has a budget of Rs 300 crore.

All set for the MASSIVE LAUNCH of R. R. R... #RRRMassiveLaunch pic.twitter.com/vrCC17G5gw — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 11, 2018

Thank you Megastar Chiranjeevi garu for gracing us with your presence!#RRRMassiveLaunch !! pic.twitter.com/P5wcr9uxnP — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 11, 2018

Muhurtham Clap by Megastar Chiranjeevi garu !! #RRRMassiveLaunchpic.twitter.com/ibcmkcR86R — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) November 11, 2018

It was previously reported that RRR is loosely based on Rakesh Roshan's 1995 film Karan Arjun.

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2018 13:42 PM