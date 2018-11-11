You are here:

SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, goes into production

FP Staff

November 11, 2018 13:42:25 IST

After the Baahubali series, SS Rajamouli's next directorial venture is RRR was launched on Sunday. The launch event was attended by the film's team, as well as Chiranjeevi and Raghavendra Rao. According to Tollywood.netthe film, bankrolled by DVV Entertainment, has a budget of Rs 300 crore.

 

It was previously reported that RRR is loosely based on Rakesh Roshan's 1995 film Karan Arjun.

