John Legend to guest star in Mandy Moore's This Is Us season 4; promo released at Golden Globes 2020

Singer John Legend is set to make a guest appearance in the fourth season of critically-acclaimed family drama This Is Us. Legend's surprise appearance was revealed in a promo that aired during the 77th Golden Globes ceremony.

While the preview did not reveal the details of Legend's role in the NBC show, according to Entertainment Tonight, he will star as himself as in the promo he appears in a tailored suit playing a piano.

According to People, the series has already recruited Sylvester Stallone, Ron Howard and M. Night Shyamalan to play themselves, while Omar Epps, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Asante Blackk, Tim Matheson and Timothy Omundson have taken on roles for the fourth season.

After the promo released a fan asked Legend's wife, model Chrissy Teigen, on Twitter if she was aware of the the singer's appearance on the show, to which she replied, "I had no idea until now and still don’t get it? his song or himself?"

I had no idea until now and still don’t get it? his song or himself? https://t.co/Ym6Mga1P9p — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 6, 2020

The time-hopping family drama stars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia as the parents of three children whose adult versions are played by Sterling K Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley. The show chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids, Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz) and Randall (Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day. This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death.

This Is Us was given an unprecedented three-season renewal back in May, securing the show through its sixth season on NBC.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 06, 2020 16:38:10 IST