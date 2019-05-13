This Is Us: NBC renews Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia's popular drama series for three seasons

NBC network has has renewed its popular drama series This Is Us for season four, five and six.

The time-hopping family drama stars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia as the parents of three children whose adult versions are played by Sterling K Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley.

The series, which premiered in 2016, has aired 54 episodes to date and the renewal is for 18 episodes per season, reported Deadline.

"In a television landscape with nearly 500 original scripted series, there are very few, if any, that have the critical and cultural impact of This Is Us and we couldn't be more proud to bring fans three more seasons of a show that so well represents the NBC brand," said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, presidents of scripted programming for NBC Entertainment.

Prior to this, the show received multi-season commitment at the network after its first season opened to critical acclaim. NBC gave it an early pick up for two more seasons, bringing the show to its current third season.

The show's creator Dan Fogelman also shared the news on Twitter, writing, "Three years ago, we were live tweeting the premiere of our TV show, hoping someone, anyone might watch. Today our friends at @nbc picked up #ThisIsUs for THREE more seasons, bringing us to six."

This Is Us is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak and Jess Rosenthal executive produce.

