Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded: Emraan Hashmi sways again to Himesh Reshammiya's track in The Body

Emraan Hashmi has shared 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded,' the first song from his upcoming thriller The Body. A remix of the number featured in Hashmi’s 2006 film Aksar, it has the actor sway on the dance floor of a club (much like the original) as Rishi Kapoor enters and starts follows him around.

The hit original, composed by Himesh Reshammiya is packed with more bass in this version, and has Kapoor in a dark jacket and hoodie, shadowing Hashmi.

Hashmi, whose films are exceedingly popular for their songs, has collaborated multiple times with Reshammiya producing a number of hits including 'Aap Ki Kashish' and 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne,' from the 2005 film of the same name as well as songs from the 2006 works, Aksar and Dil Diya Hai. Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded has brought the two together after more than a decade.

Emraan Hashmi in a still from 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded.' Screengram via YouTube

Talking about working with Kapoor, Hindustan Times quotes Emraan Hashmi as saying, “Whatever I had heard about Rishi sir is all true. I love his attitude of being brutally honest. We are living in a world where people around us give fake smiles and try to be nice. I love Rishi sir because he will not say words behind your back. All the good things I’ve heard of him are true! There is no hypocrisy in him.”

The trailer for the film, which was released last week, revealed a little about this crime thriller, a remake of a Spanish film of the same name. The cast features Vedhika and Made in Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipalla. Kapoor plays the role of a cop in the film who probes into the disappearance of Hashmi's wife, Maya Verma (Dhulipalla), an investigation that unfurls the cover-up of a murder.

The Body is scheduled to release on 13 December.

Watch the song below.

Updated Date: Nov 27, 2019 15:30:02 IST