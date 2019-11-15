The Body trailer: Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor's thriller drama raises more questions than it answers

After launching multiple posters and a rather cryptic teaser, Emraan Hashmi's The Body finally has a trailer. Also featuring Rishi Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala, the mystery thriller has been helmed by Malayalam director Jeethu Joseph who is making his directorial debut in Bollywood with the film.

As per a report in Times of India, the horror thriller is inspired by Spanish thriller El Cuerpo. Hashmi will apparently play a widower in the film, whose wife suddenly disappears mysteriously, while Rishi Kapoor is set to play a policeman in the film.

Emraan shared the trailer on social media.

Check out the trailer of The Body

Dhulipala plays Maya Verma, the person whose body mysteriously disappears one night, while Hashmi plays Dhulipala's husband in the film. Kapoor investigates the case, which takes a drastic turn when the police learn that the entire charade has actually been curated to hide a murder. But in some time, it appears that the murder has loopholes and the woman in question may actually be alive.

Sobhita and Emraan will make a reunion with The Body after Netflix's espionage thriller Bard of Blood, which also starred Viineet Singh, Kirti Kulhari, Sohum Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Rajit Kapoor. Both Emraan and Sobhita played Indian intelligence agents in the show, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, and based on a book of the same name, written by Bilal Siddiqi.

Last year in July, the team completed filming after shooting for over 45 days in various parts of Mumbai and Mauritius. It is jointly produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

The film is set to open in theatres on 13 December and will now clash in theatres with Rani Mukerji-starrer cop drama Mardaani 2.

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2019 15:04:43 IST