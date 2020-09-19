Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt recreate iconic scene from 1982 film Fast Times at Ridgemont High during table read

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt enacted the film's daydream sequence which takes place after the hero arrives at a pool party hosted by his younger sister Stacy Hamilton

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston virtually got together for a racy scene during a table read of the 1982 film Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the 56-year-old actor took on the role of Brad Hamilton while Aniston played the high school sex queen in the teenage dramedy. Judge Reinhold and Phoebe Cates had essayed the original roles respectively.

Aniston and Pitt enacted the film's daydream sequence which takes place after the hero arrives at a pool party hosted by his younger sister Stacy Hamilton, which was essayed by Julia Roberts in the original.

Also participating in the table read for CORE Response coronavirus charity were Sean Penn, Henry Golding, Matthew McConaughey, John Legend, Jimmy Kimmel, Shia LaBeouf, and Morgan Freeman.

The event, titled Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live Fast Times At Ridgemont High was a fundraiser for CORE [Community Organised Relief Effort] that has been co-founded by Penn along with REFORM Alliance.

Despite being divorced, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have rekindled their friendship over the last few years and were even pictured together at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January.

Pitt was married to Aniston from 2000 to 2005, before he divorced her and got together with Angelina Jolie. Pitt and Jolie, who have six children together, got married in 2014 but broke up two years later. The divorce was finalised in 2019.