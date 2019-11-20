Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Alaia Furniturewala's coming-of-age drama to release on 7 February 2020

Saif Ali Khan and Tabu's upcoming feature, Jawaani Jaaneman, is moved to release in February next year. The movie was previously scheduled to release on 29 November but will now hit the theatres on 7 February, 2020.

The film marks the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaia Furniturewala and is touted as a fun, comic take on how a man confronts the harsh reality of his life.

Check out the announcement here

New release date... #JawaaniJaaneman will now release on 7 Feb 2020 [#ValentineDay]... Stars Saif Ali Khan, Alaia F and Tabu... Directed by Nitin Kakkar. pic.twitter.com/6Ca6mUCPG6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 20, 2019

Jawani Janeman is helmed by Nitin Kakkar, who had previously directed Filmistaan and Mitron. The film went on floors in London on 18 June. The film is produced by Saif''s production house Black Knight Films, Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment.

"It's one of the most uber cool stories that I have come across. We are excited about the film going on floors and really looking forward to it," Bhagnani had said in a statement.

Shewakramani said the father-daughter bond between Saif and Alaia's characters at the story's core is both unique and relatable.

"A father-daughter relationship is universal. I don't know about how different it is but the one depicted in Jawaani Jaaneman is definitely very unique, as well as new-age and contemporary," the co-producer added.

Meanwhile, Saif who was last seen in Navdeep Singh's Laal Kaptaan, is awaiting the release of historical drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He will essay the role of Rajput warrior Uday Bhan in the upcoming period drama.

Tabu was most recently appeared in De De Pyaar De and Bharat, will share the screen space with Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj in a Telugu film. She joined the cast of filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas' Ala Vaikunthapuramulo in July and said that she plays an "interesting character" in the film.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 20, 2019 16:59:42 IST