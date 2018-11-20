Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia to make Bollywood debut opposite Saif Ali Khan in Nitin Kakkar's Jawani Janeman

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Saif Ali Khan in his production Jawani Janeman. The film is the first project to be produced by Khan's Black Knight films and will be helmed by Nitin Kakkar, who has previously directed Filmistaan and Mitron.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the film is a coming-of-age story, which revolves around a 40 year old man and the relationship he has with his daughter. Khan said that Aalia possesses all the qualities they were looking for in a young lead.

Jay Shewakramani, who is also producing the upcoming film via his banner Northern Lights Films along with Khan said that they zeroed in on the lead after screen-testing 50 actresses. "Someone told me that Pooja Bedi’s daughter wants to act, so I checked out her pictures and sent a message to Pooja who put me in touch with Alaia’s agency. We loved her test, she’s got the film completely on her own merit," he added.

He said that Alaia will be playing a fun-loving, independent girl, sporting a modern look in Jawani Janeman. She will begin her readings and workshops in December. The film will go on the floors in March 2019.

Updated Date: Nov 20, 2018 14:37 PM