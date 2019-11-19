Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior trailer — Ajay Devgn's period drama sees the actor as a valiant Maratha warrior

The makers of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior have launched the film's trailer. Featuring Ajay Devgn as the valiant Maratha warrior Subedar Tanhaji Malusare, the film charts the heroic character's journey through the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD. Malusare, battled alongside Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj and was the Maratha commander.

The trailer was shared on social media.

Check out the trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

The trailer begins with the tussle between the Maratha empire and the Mughal throne for Kondhana, (probably somewhere in Southern India). When the Marathas contemplate who to send for the acquisition of the state/province, only one name comes forward — that of Malusare. Devgn enters the frame, with aplomb, and fluent Marathi. Saif Ali Khan, who plays the role of an antagonist in Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero, is shown as a formidable swordsman. The two are shown as deadly rivals of each other, preparing the ultimate face-off.

This film will mark their fourth collaborative project, after LOC Kargil (2003), Milan Luthria's Kachche Dhaage (1999), and Vishal Bharadwaj's Omkara (2006).

The film will see Kajol reunite with Ajay onscreen almost after a decade, where she will essay the role of Tanhaji's wife. The last time the couple was seen together on the silver screen was in 2008 for Ajay's home production, U Me Aur Hum.

The film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Jagapathi Babu, Devdutta Nage, Pankaj Tripathi, Neha Sharma, Ajinkya Deo, Kailash Waghmare, Hardik Sangani, Luke Kenny, and Vipul Gupta.

Ajay is currently shooting for Abhishek Sharma's Maidaan, and also has a cameo in Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. He is also gearing up for the release of Abhishek Dudhaiya's Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is scheduled to hit theatres on 10 January, 2020.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 19, 2019 14:10:51 IST