Saif Ali Khan sets up production company Black Knight Films, to produce Nitin Kakkar's Jawani Janeman

Saif Ali Khan has set up his own production company, Black Knight Films, according to a report by DNA, . Previously, he, along with Dinesh Vijan, had founded Illuminati Films in 2008 and released numerous films like Love Aaj Kal (2009), Cocktail (2012), Agent Vinod (2012) and Go Goa Gone (2013). The last film the duo produced was 2014's Happy Ending, starring Khan, Govinda and Ileana D'Cruz.

Later, Vijan started his own production house, Maddock Films, which has films like Stree, Badlapur and Hindi Medium to its credit, along with several upcoming projects like Made in China, Arjun Patiala and Luka Chhupi.

IT'S OFFICIAL... Saif Ali Khan's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films join hands for their first venture together... Titled #JawaniJaneman... Directed by Nitin Kakkar... Starts 2019. pic.twitter.com/0Ny2AzxKdO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2018

The same report states that Saif has been planning to set up his own banner and start producing films again. He has the business and creative acumen for it and was looking to get an entire team in place before the big announcement.

The first project to be produced by Khan's new banner is Jawani Janeman, helmed by Nitin Kakkar, who has previously directed Filmistaan and Mitron. The film is scheduled to go on floors in 2019.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018 11:19 AM