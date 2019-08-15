Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde's upcoming film AA19 gets a title; first glimpse of Ala Vaikunthapuramulo unveiled

On the occasion of Independence Day, the first glimpse of Allu Arjun's 19th film titled as Ala Vaikunthapuramulo was released. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film stars Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Popular music director SS Thaman is composing the music for the film.

Check out the first teaser here

Earlier, in April, Arjun had announced three films on the occasion of his 36th birthday. The teaser poster for three movies was also been unveiled. Ala Vaikunthapuramulo was among the announcements, other two films will be helmed by Sukumar and Venu Sriram.

BIGGG NEWS... Allu Arjun confirms his *next three films* on his birthday today... Directed by Trivikram, Sukumar and Venu Sriram, respectively... Teaser posters of the three films. #HBDAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/Bo3rn1wrJb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2019

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement for Arjun's upcoming film

Finally Bunny is Back ❤️#AlaVaikunthapuramlo Happy independence Bunny — AlluArjunKarnatakaFC (@AlluKarnatakaFC) August 15, 2019

Worth Waiting Stylish Star is Back #AlaVaikunthapuramlo pic.twitter.com/FiTot9SHGv — AlluArjun Fan ™ (@BMsdian) August 15, 2019

Thank You @alluarjun Annaaa..

Happy Tears

A LA V A I K U N T H A P U R A M LO❤#AA19TitleVisual #AlaVaikunthapuramlo pic.twitter.com/VykCBrVE6i — SaiVardhan-AA DHF❤ (@SaiVardhan_AA) August 15, 2019

Ala Vaikunthapuramulo also stars Tabu, Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Navdeep, Brahmaji, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma and Rahul Ramakrishna.

Tabu, who last appeared in a Telugu feature more than 10 years ago in 2008 had previously said that she plays an "interesting character" in the film and also mentioned that since she had already worked with producer Allu Arvind, the experience of shooting Allu Arjun's upcoming film would be easy for her.

The film marks Hedge's second collaboration with Allu Arjun after Duvvada Jagannadham. Rolled out by Geetha Arts in association with Haarika & Hassine Creations, Ala Vaikunthapuramulo is scheduled for a Sankranthi 2020 release.

Updated Date: Aug 15, 2019 13:19:59 IST