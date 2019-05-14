Tabu returns to Telugu cinema after a decade; De De Pyaar De actress confirms she'll feature in Allu Arjun's next

Tabu has always reinvented herself with unconventional roles. Her pathbreaking role of a quirky, scheming murderer in Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun wowed audiences and critics alike. In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actress confirmed the news of her return to Telugu cinema.

Tabu will share screen space with Allu Arjun in Trivikram Srinivas' next. “I will start shooting for my portions in July. It is another interesting character, but I can’t talk about it yet. The film hasn’t even gone on the floors. But I am excited about it," said the actress.

Since the filming takes place in Tabu's hometown Hyderabad, the actress added that this will give her the opportunity to visit her house and her friends, which include Chiranjeevi’s family.



Tabu last appeared in a Telugu feature more than 10 years ago in 2008. Her performance in the K Raghavendra Rao directorial Pandurangadu won the actress a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress – Telugu.

Tabu also mentioned that since she had already worked with producer Allu Arvind, the experience of shooting Allu Arjun's upcoming film would be easy for her.

