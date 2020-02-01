Jawaani Jaaneman, Aswathama, Bad Boys For Life's HD prints leaked by Tamilrockers within hours of release

Most recent Indian blockbusters have been leaked online by the piracy portal Tamilrockers. Saif Ali Khan's Jaawani Jaaneman, Will Smith's Bad Boys for Life, and Naga Shaurya's Aswathama have been the latest victims of online piracy. As per reports, high definition prints of the films have been leaked by Tamilrockers within hours of their release.

Piracy has been a major problem for filmmakers as the film's box office collections get affected. Tamilrockers has become infamous for leaking a slew of highly anticipated South Indian, Hollywood, and Bollywood films within a day of their theatrical release. Despite several complaints, ban, and strict action by the court, the filmmakers have failed to fight the menace of piracy, particularly by Tamilrockers.

A lot of attempts have been made to stop the menace of online piracy. However, websites like Tamilrockers operate with impunity. Earlier this year, members of the Film Federation of India (FFI) had also asked for the Cinematograph Act to be amended in February.

The government, in its response, introduced a bill in Rajya Sabha to impose a strict penalty to combat piracy. The Indian Express previously reported that the website keeps switching its domain extension to avoid being caught, and can only be accessed through a proxy server.

While Jawaani Jaaneman narrates the story of an estranged daughter and her not-so-young father, Bad Boys for Life is an American action comedy film featuring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, and is the sequel to Bad Boys II (which released in 2003) in the Bad Boys franchise. The film iss directed by Abdil and Bilall.

Naga Shaurya's Aswathama deals with a troubled protagonist's angsty search for a serial perpetrator of women.

In the recent past, major big-budget films, including Dream Girl, Kaappaan, Saaho, Judgementall Hai Kya, Kabir Singh, Bharat, India's Most Wanted, Kalank, Gully Boy, De De Pyaar De, Student of the Year 2, Thugs of Hindostan, Adithya Varma and Simmba were victims of piracy.

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2020 11:56:10 IST