You are here:

Jawaani Jaaneman, Aswathama, Bad Boys For Life's HD prints leaked by Tamilrockers within hours of release

FP Staff

Feb 01, 2020 11:56:10 IST

Most recent Indian blockbusters have been leaked online by the piracy portal Tamilrockers. Saif Ali Khan's Jaawani JaanemanWill Smith's Bad Boys for Life, and Naga Shaurya's Aswathama have been the latest victims of online piracy. As per reports, high definition prints of the films have been leaked by Tamilrockers within hours of their release.

Jawaani Jaaneman, Aswathama, Bad Boys For Lifes HD prints leaked by Tamilrockers within hours of release

Posters of Jawaani Jaaneman (left) and Aswathama. Images from Twitter

Piracy has been a major problem for filmmakers as the film's box office collections get affected. Tamilrockers has become infamous for leaking a slew of highly anticipated South Indian, Hollywood, and Bollywood films within a day of their theatrical release. Despite several complaints, ban, and strict action by the court, the filmmakers have failed to fight the menace of piracy, particularly by Tamilrockers.

A lot of attempts have been made to stop the menace of online piracy. However, websites like Tamilrockers operate with impunity. Earlier this year, members of the Film Federation of India (FFI) had also asked for the Cinematograph Act to be amended in February.

The government, in its response, introduced a bill in Rajya Sabha to impose a strict penalty to combat piracy. The Indian Express previously reported that the website keeps switching its domain extension to avoid being caught, and can only be accessed through a proxy server.

While Jawaani Jaaneman narrates the story of an estranged daughter and her not-so-young father, Bad Boys for Life is an American action comedy film featuring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, and is the sequel to Bad Boys II (which released in 2003) in the Bad Boys franchise. The film iss directed by Abdil and Bilall.

Naga Shaurya's Aswathama deals with a troubled protagonist's angsty search for a serial perpetrator of women.

In the recent past, major big-budget films, including Dream Girl, KaappaanSaahoJudgementall Hai KyaKabir SinghBharat, India's Most WantedKalank, Gully BoyDe De Pyaar DeStudent of the Year 2Thugs of Hindostan, Adithya Varma and Simmba were victims of piracy.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2020 11:56:10 IST

tags: Aswathama , Bad Boys for Life , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Jawaani Jaaneman , online piracy , Piracy , TamilRockers

also see

Bad Boys 4 in development at Sony; Will Smith, Martin Lawrence expected to return as cop buddies

Bad Boys 4 in development at Sony; Will Smith, Martin Lawrence expected to return as cop buddies

Bad Boys For Life movie review: Will Smith-Martin Lawrence's buddy cop franchise gets a serviceable, if unnecessary, instalment

Bad Boys For Life movie review: Will Smith-Martin Lawrence's buddy cop franchise gets a serviceable, if unnecessary, instalment

Alaya F on making her debut with Jawaani Jaaneman: The new Bollywood we are entering makes the kind of cinema I love

Alaya F on making her debut with Jawaani Jaaneman: The new Bollywood we are entering makes the kind of cinema I love