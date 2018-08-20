Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra to reportedly star in Dostana sequel; Tarun Mansukhani may return as director

Karan Johar is reportedly working on the sequel of Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra starrer Dostana but the producer wasn't giving the project a green light due to lack of a good script. According to a report published by Bollywood Hungama, Karan has finalised the script and the film may feature Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, replacing two of the stars from the original trio.

A source close to the production said Karan Johar was always keen on making Dostana 2 since the original was a hit and now that the scripting is done, he is bound to speed up the whole process. However, the third lead role is yet to be finalised. The source also mentioned “Like the first film this one too will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The only difference will be the story and cast that will change."

Tarun Mansukhani had directed Dostana in 2008, which went on to garner critical and commercial acclaim. It portrayed homosexuality in an unrestrained manner and devled with the story of two men pretending to be gay in order to get an apartment with a woman. They fall in love with her but she ends up being involved with someone else (Bobby Deol). The film's lively music, colourful shots of Miami and the chemistry of the lead actors made it a win.

