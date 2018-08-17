Gold, Satyameva Jayate box office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar, John Abraham's films witness drastic drop

Akshay Kumar's Gold and John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate, both of which released on Independence day, had received massive openings of Rs. 25.25 crore and Rs Rs 20.52 crore, respectively. However, both the films showed a significant dip in collections on its second day.

Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the Milap Zaveri action-film had managed to rake Rs 7.3 crores on 16 August, with earnings mostly concentrated in the single screens.

#SatyamevaJayate saw a big dip on Day 2... Expected to show an upward trend today [Day 3]... Single screens/mass belt remains strong... Wed 20.52 cr, Thu 7.92 cr. Total: ₹ 28.44 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2018

Gold, on the other hand, earned a total of Rs 8 crores at the threates with an anticipated growth in collections in the weekend. The cumulative gross of the Reema Kagti sports-drama is Rs 33.25 crores.

#Gold witnessed a decline on Thu... Biz should gain momentum from today onwards... Plexes hold the key... Wed 25.25 cr, Thu 8 cr. Total: ₹ 33.25 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2018

Another report by Box office India stated that Gold had a 7% bigger drop than Satyameva Jayate as it had a far larger ratio of business coming from multiplexes which dropped more compared to single screens.

The reason behind the films failing to sustain their momentum after the first day could be attributed to their word-of-mouth publicity, with both Gold and Satyameva Jayate receiving mixed critics responses.

While Satyameva Jayate and Gold are both big banner films and possess the potential to recover their low earnings during the weekend, the release of Sonakshi Sinha starrer Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, the sequel to 2012 sleeper hit Happy Bhag Jayegi, on 24 August could impact domestic collections of Gold and Satyameva Jayate, since fresh releases are generally crowd pullers.

In the film written and directed by Zaveri, John Abraham plays a vigilante in the film who fights against corruption and social injustice. Satyameva Jayate also features Manoj Bajpayee, Amruta Khanvilkar and Aisha Sharma in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Gold traces the "golden era" of Indian hockey through the journey of Akshay Kumar's Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreamt of playing for an independent nation. The film also stars Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, Vineet Kumar Singh and Mouni Roy.

Updated Date: Aug 17, 2018 15:08 PM