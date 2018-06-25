Parineeti Chopra will reportedly star opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Shotgun Shaadi; film to be shot in Patna

As the news about Sidharth Malhotra pairing up with his Ek Villain producer Ekta Kapoor for her upcoming film surfaced, speculations began over which actress would bag the role of the leading lady. According to DNA, while Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor were top considerations, Parineeti Chopra has been signed for the film, reportedly titled as Shotgun Shaadi.

Parineeti and Sidharth will be reuniting on screen after four years since pairing up for Vinil Mathew’s 2014 hit Hasee Toh Phasee. The movie is said to be based on Bihar’s tradition of groom kidnapping and getting them married on gunpoint. A source close to developments told DNA,“The banner wanted a young star for the project and when they approached Parineeti, she liked the script. A few alterations were made to it, following which she signed on the dotted line. All the modalities have been worked out.”

Sidharth apparently plays a thug who abducts grooms and gets them forcefully married. Both the actors are undergoing training in Bihari diction and dialect to prepare for their roles. While Parineeti recently wrapped up Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Namaste England, she will start working on the film July onwards. The film will go on floors in the coming month. The source also told the publication that the shooting will take place in Patna.

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 12:55 PM