Dostana sequel reportedly in works at Dharma Productions; Karan Johar may cast new actors

The sequel to Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan's 2008 film Dostana is reportedly in the works at Dharma Productions. Karan Johar was reportedly holding off developments on the film as he was not happy with the script. However, according to Mumbai Mirror, he has now green-lit the project. The sequel is expected to go on floors early next year. There is no official word on the cast or the director yet.

The same report states that Johar is planning to cast two new actors along with an A-list Bollywood actress. Chopra, who is currently working on The Sky Is Pink and has a Chris Pratt outing in the pipeline, will not return for the sequel.

Tarun Mansukhani had directed the romantic comedy 10 years ago, which went on to garner critical and commercial acclaim. The film was a landmark of sorts as it portrayed homosexuality in an unrestrained manner. The film revolved around two men pretending to be gay in order to get an apartment with a woman. They fall in love with her, only to realise that she is into someone else (Bobby Deol). The film's lively music, colourful shots of Miami and the chemistry of the lead actors made it a win.

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 12:31 PM