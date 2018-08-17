Salman Khan reportedly exits Dhoom 4 after refusing to share screen space with Abhishek Bachchan

Fans of the super successful Dhoom franchise have been waiting for its fourth installment. While there have hardly been any developments on the Dhoom 4 front, it was believed that Salman Khan, one of the biggest box office draws in the nation, will be seen playing the villain in Dhoom 4. Now, according to the latest report by India Today, Salman Khan is no longer a part of the Yash Raj Films (YRF) franchise.

According to the report, Dhoom 4 is being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and Maneesh Sharma will be writing the script. Salman was in talks with YRF and was on board, but things did not work out eventually.

The report states that Salman's ugly past with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is what caused his exit from Dhoom 4. According to the report, Salman Khan refused to do any scenes with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's husband Abhishek Bachchan. The report further states that the writing team was racking its brain on how to come to terms with this creative change because Abhishek (who plays ACP Jai Dixit) forms a crucial part of the cast. It also states that with Salman's exit, the makers are planning to rope in either Shah Rukh Khan or Ranbir Kapoor.

The same report states that Dhoom 4 shoot will commence early next year and will go on for 130 days. Producer Aditya Chopra is keen to lock cast and crew by this year. Major parts of the film will be shot in Dubai. While a reference poster with Salman had even been made, now it seems that it is not working out with him. This is a recent development in the last few weeks, especially post-Race 3, as per the same report.

However, the same report also states that the spokesperson of YRF has denied the reports and said that there is no truth to it.

Updated Date: Aug 17, 2018 15:50 PM