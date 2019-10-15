Janhvi Kapoor says there should be female versions of Kabir Singh, Joker in Bollywood: Times are changing

Janhvi Kapoor wants female versions of Kabir Singh or Joker in Bollywood. The actress was speaking at the Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star on 13 October (Sunday). Janhvi said that the closest example of such a a role she could think of was Nutan's in the Bimal Roy-directed Bandini (1963).

"Times are changing, but I still I think we need to have a little less sanitised role for women," said Janhvi. "There should be more roles that portray the uninhibited side of the female - roles such as the female versions of Kabir Singh or the Joker," she added.

Janhvi was joined by Ananya Panday, Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Madan and Avinash Tiwary at the 'New Blood: Ringing In The Next Generation' panel. The actors discussed the industry, their expectations and experiences in the movie business.

The actress made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, a Hindi adaptation of Marathi language film Sairat (2016). The film also starred Ishaan Kahtter, Ashutosh Rana and Aishwarya Narkar.

She will play the titular role in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, directed by Sharan Sharma. It also features Pankaj Tripathi as Gunjan's father, and Neena Gupta as the mother. Angad Bedi takes on the role of the protagonist's brother. Rajat Barmecha, Vijay Varma, Manu Rishi, and Harsh Chhaya will portray pivotal characters as well. The biopic is expected to release on 13 March, 2020.

Her other upcoming projects include a multi-starrer, Takht, by Karan Johar. The Dharma Productions project boasts of a top-line ensemble, including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

She will share screen space with Rajkummar Rao for the first time in the horror-comedy, RoohiAfza. Hardik Mehta will direct RoohiAfza from a script by Gautam Mehra and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who will also serve as producer. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 20 March, 2020.

