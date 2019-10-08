Janhvi, Boney Kapoor to collaborate for coming-of-age film Bombay Girl, directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy

For the first time, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is teaming up with her father Boney Kapoor for a film titled, Bombay Girl. It will tell the story of a rebellious teenager, directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, produced by Boney along with Mahaveer Jain.

This is for the first time that the daughter-father duo will be seen coming together for a film.

Meanwhile, Janhvi is busy with her upcoming flick RoohiAfza which marks the first collaboration between the newbie and Rajkummar Rao along with Fukrey fame Varun Sharma. With Hardik Mehta in the director's chair, the movie is being bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba who has written the script with Gautam Mehra. As per media reports, Janhvi will play a double role in the film and both her characters namely Roohi and Afsana will be contrasting personalities.

She will also be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, based on the story of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena. Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Angad Bedi, Rajat Barmecha, Vijay Varma, Manu Rishi, and Harsh Chhaya are part of the cast. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 13 March, 2020.

Janhvi is a part of Karan Johar's mega budget multi-starrer, Takht, alongside Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

