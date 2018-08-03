Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Sunny Leone to debut on Koffee With Karan 6, show will air by year end

Karan Johar is preparing for the sixth season of his television chat show Koffee With Karan for which he will start shooting in September. As per a report published by DNA, the new edition will be on-air by the end of 2018.

A source involved with creatives of the show revealed that Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter will be occupying the infamous couch — "Like his Student Of The Year trio, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, these two newbies will also be facing the questions of their mentor."

Apart from the Dhadak jodi, former adult film star, Sunny Leone will also be gracing the show for the first time. A source said her appearance on Koffee With Karan is expected to be candid and raw. However, Karan's co-guest on Sunny's episode hasn't been confirmed yet but solo guests like Shah Rukh Khan and Rakhi Sawant have made an individual appearance on the show.

Sunny’s life was recently made into a web series for Zee 5, titled Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. When Sunny Leone agreed to tell her own story in a 20 episode web series she was excited but when the work on her biopic began she realised how difficult it would be. "I thought it was a great idea but it was the hardest thing of my life; to redo the whole journey, some of which is great but some of which went very wrong," says Leone in an exclusive interview with Firstpost.

