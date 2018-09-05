Jackky Bhagnani says Mitron's 'Chalte Chalte' recreated keeping in mind sanctity of original song

Actor Jackky Bhagnani said on 5 September that they recreated Lata Mangeshkar-sung 'Chalte Chalte' for Mitron keeping in mind its sanctity as an old classic. Mangeshkar had reportedly expressed unhappiness over the remixing of the song, a classic from Meena Kumari-starrer Pakeezah.

"In our country, Lata Mangeshkar, Sachin Tendulkar, and Amitabh Bachchan are legends of our nation so if Lataji has commented, then it is correct. I am sure she has a perception and according to her perspective, she is not mistaken. She is a senior person and must be amused at why the songs are being remixed so often these days, why aren't new songs being created.

"Ma'am please listen to the song once and if you still think the same then, of course, your wish is our command," he said in a statement.

The actor said Tanishk Bagchi has created a beautiful melody which is new and connects to the old song. Atif Aslam has sung the new version.

"The song is moving with time. My father's favourite song is 'Chalte Chalte' but when I visited Coimbatore recently, someone came up to me and complimented saying 'What a song 'Chalte Chalte' is from your film', because they don't know the original. So we are taking them back to 'Chalte Chalte', we are not spoiling the sanctity of the song," he said.

Mitron, set in the backdrop of the Gujarati milieu will be directed by Nitin Kakkar of Filmistaan fame and will see Neeraj Sood, Pratik Gandhi and Shivam Parekh in pivotal roles. TV star Kritika Kamra will be making her big screen debut with the film.

Presented by Abundantia Entertainment and Vikram Malhotra, Mitron is slated to release on 14 September.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2018 20:09 PM