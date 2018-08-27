Watch: Atif Aslam recreate magic of 'Chalte Chalte', new song from Jackky Bhagnani, Kritika Kamra's Mitron

A brand new song from upcoming movie Mitron has been released. The song, titled 'Chalte Chalte', is a do-over of music director Ghulam Mohammed's classic track of the same name and has been sung by Atif Aslam.

The original track features vocals by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, and the lyrics of the song were penned by Kaifi Azmi. In the Mitron version of the tack, both the music and the additional lyrics have been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The Atif Aslam version has been given a romantic spin whereas the original song was more about pain and longing, something Mangeshkar perfected at emoting in her tracks. Bagchi is known for lending his voice to tracks in films like Raid, Hate Story 4, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Gold and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

The song has been picturised on the movie's lead actors, Jackky Bhagnani & Kritika Kamra. You can watch the song here.

Bhagnani took to Twitter and announce the release of the song.

Mitron introduces Kritika Kamra, known for her TV series Kitani Mohabbat Hai. Set in the backdrop of the Gujarati milieu, the film is directed by Nitin Kakkar of Filmistaan-fame and will also see Neeraj Sood, Pratik Gandhi and Shivam Parekh in pivotal roles. It is slated to release on 14 September.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2018 11:14 AM