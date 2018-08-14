Watch: Mitron trailer shows Jackky Bhagnani as a lazy, aimless man who dreams of make it big someday

A directionless, lazy man, struggling to find his niche forms the core of Jackky Bhagnani-starrer Mitron, the trailer for which released on 14 August.

As the title aptly suggests, the trailer is abundant in its references to the Modi government, with the makers and Bhagnani sharing the posts related to the film with the hashtag Ache Din.

The trailer opens with the bark of an exasperated father trying to wake his son up from his deep slumber. Jai, essayed by Bhagnani is depicted as someone who neither has the inclination nor the drive to traverse the beaten path, thus looking for unique ways to make it big in the world.

Jai, along with his friends Raunaq and Deepu try out different offbeat career options, including making prank videos, renders unprofitable propelling his father to get his son married, in the hope that a marriage would bring stability in his life.

The trailer introduces Kritika Kamra known for her TV series Kitani Mohabbat Hai, who will be making her Bollywood debut with Mitron.

Mitron, set in the backdrop of the Gujarati milieu will be directed by Nitin Kakkar of Filmistaan fame and will see Neeraj Sood, Pratik Gandhi and Shivam Parekh in pivotal roles.

Presented by Abundantia Entertainment and Vikram Malhotra, Mitron is slated to release on 14 September.

Watch the trailer here.

