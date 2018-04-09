Sidharth Malhotra to reportedly play lead role in film based on Bihar's groom kidnappings

The central theme of the Ekta Kapoor Productions' upcoming project starring Sidharth Malhotra starrer has reportedly been revealed. A DNA report suggests that the Ek Villain (2014) producer-actor pair is now working out a story based on Bihar's groom kidnapping incidents. The film is reportedly titled as Shotgun Shaadi.

The report claims that Malhotra has been finalised for this edgy love story and Shraddha Kapoor is likely to play the female lead. Sources also said that Malhotra's character will have a number of shades and will be one-of-a-kind.

In the state of Bihar, some families of the bride allegedly kidnap a suitable groom for the wedding to avoid dowry. Malhotra is reportedly taking Bihari diction classes to perfect the accent. The film might be directed by Mohit Suri.

“It is called Shotgun Shaadi because it is primarily about the groom-kidnapping that is quite prevalent in Bihar. Sid plays a thug who abducts potential grooms and gets them forcefully married. He has started taking classes to master the Bihari diction,” a source said.

Earlier in a report, Malhotra was quoted as saying, “I am in talks for a romantic film. It’s again the quintessential Hindi romance that I haven’t done for a while. Nothing has been locked yet. Once it is done, I will talk about it. But I have liked it for now," he said.

The actor will next be seen as Captain Vikram Batra in the Kargil martyr's biopic.

Published Date: Apr 09, 2018 10:48 AM | Updated Date: Apr 09, 2018 10:59 AM